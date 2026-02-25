BRPL builds India's 1st real-time digital twin of power network
BRPL has rolled out India's first real-time digital twin of a power network in Janakpuri.
This tech blends smart meters, IoT sensors, and more into one platform—recently highlighted at the AI Impact Summit.
The tech helps engineers fix outages faster
Think of it as a "Google Maps" for electricity—engineers can spot problems before they happen, fix outages faster, and automate fault restoration.
The system also helps cut down on power theft and keeps the grid running smoothly.
The pilot area now has cleaner streets
Janakpuri's pilot area now has cleaner streets with overhead wires moved underground in the C4E block.
Globally, digital twins like this have trimmed costs by up to 4% and sped up outage fixes by around 20%.