BRPL schedules maintenance power cuts across South and West Delhi

BRPL outage timings by area

Here's the quick rundown:

Chhatarpur Division (Maidan Garhi Village, Chhatarpur) will be without power from 11am to 1pm

Hauz Khas Division (Pocket B, Katwaria Sarai) faces a cut from 11am to 12:30pm.

Punjabi Bagh's Booster Pump area goes dark from 11am to 11:45am.

Palam Division has outages in Pocket six/Sector one/Nasirpur (11am to 1 p.m.) and Raj Nagar/Dwarka Sector nine (11am to 3 p.m.).

Khanpur Division (Tigri Colony, Tigri Sangam Vihar) is affected from 11am to noon.

Jaffarpur Division (Rawta Village, Jaffarpur Kalan) will be out from 10am to noon.