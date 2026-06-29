BRPL schedules maintenance power cuts across South and West Delhi
Heads up, Delhi! BRPL is carrying out scheduled power cuts across parts of South and West Delhi today (Monday) for maintenance and upgrades.
If you're in one of the affected areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead so you're not caught off guard.
BRPL outage timings by area
Here's the quick rundown:
Chhatarpur Division (Maidan Garhi Village, Chhatarpur) will be without power from 11am to 1pm
Hauz Khas Division (Pocket B, Katwaria Sarai) faces a cut from 11am to 12:30pm.
Punjabi Bagh's Booster Pump area goes dark from 11am to 11:45am.
Palam Division has outages in Pocket six/Sector one/Nasirpur (11am to 1 p.m.) and Raj Nagar/Dwarka Sector nine (11am to 3 p.m.).
Khanpur Division (Tigri Colony, Tigri Sangam Vihar) is affected from 11am to noon.
Jaffarpur Division (Rawta Village, Jaffarpur Kalan) will be out from 10am to noon.
BRPL says outages temporary, improvements expected
BRPL says electricity should return as soon as maintenance wraps up, so hang in there!
The work is meant to improve supply long-term, so thanks for your patience while they get things sorted.