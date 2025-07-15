Next Article
Brutal assault on Pilibhit man by in-laws
A video from Bara Mazlia village, Pilibhit (UP), is making rounds online, showing Mohammad Yameen being violently beaten by his father-in-law and other family members.
The attack happened after a family dispute over Yameen's alleged drug addiction—his wife had told her family about it, which led them to lure him to their home, tie him to a tree, and assault him.
Three of Yameen's in-laws arrested
After the video surfaced, police arrested three of Yameen's in-laws, including his father-in-law.
So far, though, Yameen hasn't filed a formal complaint or pressed charges.
Police are still reviewing the footage and speaking with witnesses as they investigate serious assault and unlawful confinement.