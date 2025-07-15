Brutal assault on Pilibhit man by in-laws India Jul 15, 2025

A video from Bara Mazlia village, Pilibhit (UP), is making rounds online, showing Mohammad Yameen being violently beaten by his father-in-law and other family members.

The attack happened after a family dispute over Yameen's alleged drug addiction—his wife had told her family about it, which led them to lure him to their home, tie him to a tree, and assault him.