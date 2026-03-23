BSEB Inter results 2026 likely on March 23
India
If you took the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, your results are almost here!
While the official date isn't out yet, word is they could be announced by March 23, 2026.
Make sure you've got your roll number and roll code ready so you can check your scores quickly on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com.
Check results on these websites too
Once results go live, you can also find them on interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.
Just remember, these online mark sheets are provisional; your school will hand out the originals a bit later.
Keep an eye on BSEB's official updates so you don't miss any important info!