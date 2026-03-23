BSEB Inter results 2026 likely on March 23 India Mar 23, 2026

If you took the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, your results are almost here!

While the official date isn't out yet, word is they could be announced by March 23, 2026.

Make sure you've got your roll number and roll code ready so you can check your scores quickly on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com.