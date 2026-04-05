BSF considers snakes and crocodiles for Bangladesh border security

BSF faces fencing and community hurdles

Bringing in reptiles isn't simple: there are worries about how to get them, what they'd mean for local communities, and whether it would even work in tough terrain where regular fencing is still incomplete (around 371km left as of the Parliamentary Committee report of March 17, 2026).

The BSF is also looking at tech fixes like boosting connectivity at border posts, but slow land deals and local pushback mean creative solutions are definitely on the table.