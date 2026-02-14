BSF, J&K Police seize heroin dropped by Pakistani drone
A major drug bust went down on February 14 in Jammu's R.S. Pura Sector, where BSF and J&K Police caught over 4kg of heroin worth more than ₹20 crore.
The catch? The drugs were believed to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, and the teams swooped in after getting a tip-off.
Authorities have registered a case and are now digging deeper to find out who on the Indian side was helping run this cross-border smuggling operation.
Investigators are searching the area for any more hidden drug drops and trying to track down local collaborators linked to the racket.
This isn't an isolated case—just a day before, two men in Kathua were arrested with 150gm of heroin also delivered by drone.
Police say they were using VoIP calls to coordinate with smugglers across the border, aiming to push these drugs into local communities.