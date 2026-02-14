BSF, J&K Police seize heroin dropped by Pakistani drone India Feb 14, 2026

A major drug bust went down on February 14 in Jammu's R.S. Pura Sector, where BSF and J&K Police caught over 4kg of heroin worth more than ₹20 crore.

The catch? The drugs were believed to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, and the teams swooped in after getting a tip-off.

Authorities have registered a case and are now digging deeper to find out who on the Indian side was helping run this cross-border smuggling operation.