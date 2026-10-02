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Home / News / India News / BSF neutralizes 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran 
BSF neutralizes 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran 
The incident took place on Friday

BSF neutralizes 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 02, 2026
03:20 pm
What's the story

The Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralized two Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The incident took place on Friday when BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pak border noticed suspicious movement around noon. Despite repeated warnings to stop, the intruders continued their advance toward Indian territory, prompting BSF personnel to open fire after perceiving a threat.

Ongoing probe

Bodies handed over to police

Both intruders were killed in the firing; however, their identities are yet to be established. The bodies have been handed over to the police for post-mortem examination.

Further proceedings are being carried out in close coordination with the Punjab Police and the BSF.

A meeting between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers is likely to be convened soon in connection with this incident.

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