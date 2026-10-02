BSF neutralizes 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran
What's the story
The Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralized two Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The incident took place on Friday when BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pak border noticed suspicious movement around noon. Despite repeated warnings to stop, the intruders continued their advance toward Indian territory, prompting BSF personnel to open fire after perceiving a threat.
Ongoing probe
Bodies handed over to police
Both intruders were killed in the firing; however, their identities are yet to be established. The bodies have been handed over to the police for post-mortem examination.
Further proceedings are being carried out in close coordination with the Punjab Police and the BSF.
A meeting between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers is likely to be convened soon in connection with this incident.