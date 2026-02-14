Budget 2026-27: India allocates ₹5,685.56 crore for foreign aid
India's 2026-27 budget sets aside ₹5,685.56 crore for foreign aid, with nearly 80% going to neighboring countries.
Bhutan gets the biggest chunk (₹2,288.56 crore), followed by Nepal (₹800 crore), and Sri Lanka (₹400 crore) and Afghanistan (₹150 crore).
Bangladesh's share drops sharply to ₹60 crore, while Myanmar and Maldives also see smaller allocations.
Aid cuts to Bangladesh amid diplomatic freeze since 2024
These changes reflect shifting priorities in India's neighborhood diplomacy—helping stabilize some countries while dialing back on others due to political tensions.
Aid cuts to Bangladesh come amid a diplomatic freeze since 2024. Meanwhile, funding for Africa stays flat but Latin America sees a bump as India looks toward new energy partners.
The bigger MEA budget shows India still wants a strong global presence even as it tweaks where the money goes.