Budget 2026-27: India allocates ₹5,685.56 crore for foreign aid

Aid cuts to Bangladesh amid diplomatic freeze since 2024

These changes reflect shifting priorities in India's neighborhood diplomacy—helping stabilize some countries while dialing back on others due to political tensions.

Aid cuts to Bangladesh come amid a diplomatic freeze since 2024. Meanwhile, funding for Africa stays flat but Latin America sees a bump as India looks toward new energy partners.

The bigger MEA budget shows India still wants a strong global presence even as it tweaks where the money goes.