Budget 2026: India getting new high-speed rail corridors
India
Big news from Budget 2026—India's getting seven new high-speed rail corridors!
These lines will link up major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi and even Siliguri via Patna.
The goal? Make cross-country travel way faster and more convenient.
From Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes
This massive ₹16 lakh crore project means you could zip from Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes or go Delhi to Varanasi in under four hours.
Besides cutting travel time, these trains are set to ease traffic jams and boost opportunities for work, study and adventure across states like Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal.
If you've ever dreamed of quick getaways or easier commutes between big cities—this is a pretty exciting step forward.