Budget 2026: India getting new high-speed rail corridors

From Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes

This massive ₹16 lakh crore project means you could zip from Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes or go Delhi to Varanasi in under four hours.

Besides cutting travel time, these trains are set to ease traffic jams and boost opportunities for work, study and adventure across states like Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal.

If you've ever dreamed of quick getaways or easier commutes between big cities—this is a pretty exciting step forward.