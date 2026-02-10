Budget 2026: One girls' hostel in every district

But there are already 560 Sakhi Niwas

Access to safe, affordable hostels can make or break opportunities for young women, especially in crowded states.

As of December 2025, there are 560 government-backed hostels across India—but the numbers are all over the place: Kerala has 124, while Uttar Pradesh (with a much bigger population) only has eight.

Funding is uneven too; Manipur received the highest allocation—about ₹10.9 crore—even though UP needs more facilities.

With a reported ₹5,000 crore provision in this year's budget, many are hoping for fairer and faster progress so that every woman actually gets a shot at higher education and work.