Buffalo photographer Hannah Hughes went viral after wedding day period
Hannah Hughes, a Buffalo wedding photographer, went viral after opening up about getting her period just before walking down the aisle last October.
Despite the surprise and some tough cramps, she powered through with ibuprofen and support from her husband.
Her honest video quickly took off online, sparking a huge conversation among brides.
Hughes's video exceeded 40 million views
Hughes's story hit home for many: Her video racked up more than 40 million views across Instagram and TikTok.
Brides reached out to share their own stories or ask for advice, creating a wave of messages and support.
Most responses were positive, with people saying it's important to talk openly about these moments so no one feels alone.
Hughes hopes her experience reminds others that unexpected challenges don't have to ruin special days.