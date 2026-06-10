Builders Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta arrested after Saidulajab collapse
India
Two builders have been arrested after an illegally constructed building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab on May 30, killing six people, including two doctors and a local eatery owner, and injuring at least 10 others.
The builders, Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta, were reportedly hired to add unauthorized floors to the structure.
Delhi suspends 2 engineers for negligence
The building was put up on banned agricultural land with no approved plans, and its collapse also damaged a nearby coaching center.
After the tragedy, the city suspended two engineers for negligence.
Police registered a case under Sections 105 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are still underway.