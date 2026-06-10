Builders Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta arrested after Saidulajab collapse India Jun 10, 2026

Two builders have been arrested after an illegally constructed building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab on May 30, killing six people, including two doctors and a local eatery owner, and injuring at least 10 others.

The builders, Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta, were reportedly hired to add unauthorized floors to the structure.