Delhi: Building collapse in Satya Niketan, several people trapped

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan. Fire brigade personnel and locals have gathered to search for survivors under the rubble.

Disturbing visuals from the scene show a person trapped under a concrete slab, with several others trying to lift it.

At least 12 fire tenders have been deployed to assist in these rescue efforts.

The building that collapsed was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students.