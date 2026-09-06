Delhi: Building collapse in Satya Niketan, several people trapped
What's the story
A building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday afternoon, trapping several people under the debris. The incident took place around 1:30pm at a paying guest accommodation. An eyewitness told NDTV that at least 50 students were believed to be inside the building when it collapsed, most of whom were at "home" since it's a Sunday.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations are currently underway
Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan. Fire brigade personnel and locals have gathered to search for survivors under the rubble.
Disturbing visuals from the scene show a person trapped under a concrete slab, with several others trying to lift it.
At least 12 fire tenders have been deployed to assist in these rescue efforts.
The building that collapsed was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students.
Desperate efforts
Some students calling from underneath rubble
Two people have been rescued from the collapse site, local MLA Anil Sharma, who is present at the spot, confirmed to reporters.
"Some students are even making calls from within. It appears there are still others trapped inside. Rescue efforts are ongoing. We are praying to God. The chief minister has dispatched a full team here," he was quoted as saying.