Building near Saket Metro collapses, 6 dead amid alleged expansion
A building near Delhi's Saket Metro station suddenly collapsed Saturday night, leaving six people dead and 14 injured.
Most victims were young graduates and a canteen operator who happened to be inside when it happened.
The building was allegedly being expanded by two additional floors, breaking the area's four-story limit.
Delhi authorities suspend engineers, file charges
Delhi Police had actually flagged the illegal construction to city officials back in March, but nothing was done.
After the collapse, rescue teams worked through the night fearing more people might be trapped.
Investigators found the building's foundations were weak and it was mostly empty at the time.
Authorities have now suspended two engineers for negligence and filed charges against the owner and contractor, who are currently missing.
Delhi begins high-rise surveys Monday
In response, Delhi officials will start surveying high-rise buildings beginning Monday to catch unauthorized construction early.