Bullet train in India: Loco pilots learning Japanese 'point-and-call' technique India Feb 24, 2026

An Indian loco pilot is in Japan, picking up the "point-and-call" technique—think pointing at controls and saying out loud what you're doing—to help make India's first bullet train safer.

This hands-on training is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, aiming to cut down mistakes and boost confidence as India gears up for its own high-speed trains.