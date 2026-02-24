Bullet train in India: Loco pilots learning Japanese 'point-and-call' technique
An Indian loco pilot is in Japan, picking up the "point-and-call" technique—think pointing at controls and saying out loud what you're doing—to help make India's first bullet train safer.
This hands-on training is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, aiming to cut down mistakes and boost confidence as India gears up for its own high-speed trains.
Training in collaboration with JICA and JR East
A batch of 15 mid-career railway professionals has been selected from across Indian Railways and metro systems, and the training is reportedly being conducted in collaboration with JICA and JR East.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will stretch 508km, connect 12 stations, and hit speeds up to 320km/h.
No confirmed date for Shinkansen arrival in the source.
NHSRCL is executing the project
A lot has already been built—viaducts, piers, noise barriers—and rolling-stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat are under construction.
Funded by Japan and run by NHSRCL, the project has no confirmed opening year for its Surat-Vapi section, and an inaugural run on a 50km stretch between Surat and Bilimora was earlier said to be planned.