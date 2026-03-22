Bullet train TBM arrives in Mumbai on March 23
A tunnel-boring machine (TBM) for the high-speed bullet train project connecting it to Ahmedabad is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on March 23, 2026.
This 3,000-ton giant, shipped from Guangzhou, China, is scheduled to arrive at Jawaharlal Nehru Port on March 23, 2026, and will be used to complete the remaining excavation of the 21-kilometer tunnel (approximately 16.12km remains), including an undersea stretch, between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata.
TBM will cut down travel time
It's a milestone for India's fastest train project: think less travel time and a major tech upgrade.
The TBM is the first of its kind here, and once assembled (give it about 90 days), tunneling could start by July 2026.
With big sections of the route already built and part of the line set to open in 2027, India is getting closer to its own bullet train era.