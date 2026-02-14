'Bunty-Babli tod denge...': Why lathi-wielding goons are threatening Valentine's Day
Kranti Sena, a group in Muzaffarnagar, warned they'll "Jahaan milenge Bunty-Babli, tod denge haddi pasli" of couples celebrating Valentine's Week.
Ahead of Valentine's Week, members performed a "lathi poojan" ritual—literally worshiping sticks—and handed out notices to hotels and restaurants to ban all Valentine's events.
Group wants February 14 to be renamed 'Black Day'
The group claims these celebrations spread obscenity in society and spoil the environment and wants February 14 renamed as "Black Day" to honor Pulwama attack victims.
Poonam Chaudhary, the group's women's wing district president, led the ritual and warned that responsibility would lie with the administration if events were held.
People online weren't having it
People online weren't having it—many mocked the threats and questioned why couples were being targeted while bigger issues go ignored.
Some tagged UP Police, asking them to step in.