Burari man arrested for allegedly raping mother, previously assaulting daughter
India
A 36-year-old man from Burari, north Delhi, was arrested after allegedly raping his 67-year-old mother and previously assaulting his 16-year-old daughter.
The incidents happened just days apart, with the mother managing to escape and report him.
Medical checks backed up both women's accounts, leading to his arrest on Monday.
Both survivors receiving professional support
The family lives in a Burari slum. After the attack on her, the daughter went to stay with an aunt.
Days later, when only his mother was home, a simple dinner request turned violent.
Police acted quickly once the case was reported and have charged him with rape and causing hurt.
Both survivors are now getting professional support to help them recover from this trauma.