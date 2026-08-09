Bus and truck plunge off bridge in Anantapur, 40 injured
India
Early Sunday morning in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, a Hyderabad-Bengaluru Volvo bus and a truck collided near Pogururu village.
The crash was so severe that both vehicles fell off a bridge, leaving at least 40 people hurt, 10 of them seriously.
Excavator frees passengers after bridge crash
Many passengers were trapped inside and had to be pulled out by emergency teams with the help of an excavator.
The injured were initially taken to the local hospital, then those with serious injuries were shifted to Anantapur for further treatment.
Police have filed a case for rash driving, and an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what happened.
Traffic on the bridge was cleared and regulated by police.