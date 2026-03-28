Businesswoman Yu Wenhong weds model Liu Yuchen with $7.3m dowry
India
Yu Wenhong, a successful Chinese businesswoman known for championing women's financial independence, just married Liu Yuchen, a 25-year-old model.
Their March 2026 wedding turned heads, not just for the age gap, but also for Yu's generous dowry of roughly $7.3 million, which included a Rolls-Royce and real estate.
The pair met through Yu's company when Liu was modeling at events and on livestreams.
Yu Wenhong's marriage sparks prenup questions
The marriage has sparked plenty of online buzz, with many talking about Yu's history of marrying younger men and wondering if there is a prenuptial agreement involved.
Despite the chatter and even after facing a tax scandal back in 2022, Yu continues to speak up about women being self-reliant and financially independent.