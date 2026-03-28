Businesswoman Yu Wenhong weds model Liu Yuchen with $7.3m dowry India Mar 28, 2026

Yu Wenhong, a successful Chinese businesswoman known for championing women's financial independence, just married Liu Yuchen, a 25-year-old model.

Their March 2026 wedding turned heads, not just for the age gap, but also for Yu's generous dowry of roughly $7.3 million, which included a Rolls-Royce and real estate.

The pair met through Yu's company when Liu was modeling at events and on livestreams.