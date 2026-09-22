Buxar district teachers sacked over alleged sexual assault and blackmail

The investigation started when the victim's mother filed an FIR on September 3, 2026.

Birendra Pal and Arvind Kumar were suspended on September 2, and all three were later arrested. Pal was even caught at a railway station while trying to run away.

Authorities say Ansari tried to shield his colleagues from legal action.

After the police investigation and departmental inquiry, both teachers were dismissed from service.

To speed up justice, the state's education minister wants the case moved to a fast-track court.