Buxar district teachers sacked over alleged sexual assault and blackmail
In Bihar's Buxar district, two teachers have been fired after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.
The trio, Assistant Teacher Birendra Pal, middle school teacher Arvind Kumar, and Headmaster Mohammad Imam Ali Ansari, allegedly filmed the student in compromising situations and used the footage to blackmail her.
FIR prompts arrests and dismissals
The investigation started when the victim's mother filed an FIR on September 3, 2026.
Birendra Pal and Arvind Kumar were suspended on September 2, and all three were later arrested. Pal was even caught at a railway station while trying to run away.
Authorities say Ansari tried to shield his colleagues from legal action.
After the police investigation and departmental inquiry, both teachers were dismissed from service.
To speed up justice, the state's education minister wants the case moved to a fast-track court.