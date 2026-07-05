BWSSB orders flow restrictors or aerators amid El Nino
India
Bengaluru's water board is rolling out strict new rules to tackle the city's worsening water crisis, thanks to unpredictable monsoons brought on by El Nino.
Everyone, from homeowners to hotels, now has to install flow restrictors or aerators, and BWSSB Chairperson Dr. Manjula is encouraging residents to use water wisely so there's enough for everyone.
BWSSB bans using drinking water outdoors
Drinking water can't be used for things like washing cars, watering gardens, or filling pools anymore: treated water is a must for these jobs.
If you ignore the rules, you'll get fined ₹5,000 plus ₹500 every day until you fix it.
The board can even cut your supply by up to one-half if needed.