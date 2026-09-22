C Joseph Vijay expands Tamil Nadu breakfast to 1.6 million students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just expanded the school breakfast scheme to reach over 1.6 million students in Classes 1-8 across urban schools, a huge jump from its original launch for 114,095 students.
The idea? The expanded scheme strengthens the foundation of school education and would serve as major support for students' educational journey and social progress.
The state is putting ₹724 crore behind this move.
Saravanan Annadurai questions police bag checks
The rollout wasn't all smooth: a video of police checking students' bags before the event went viral and sparked questions online, with DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai asking why it was needed.
Still, Chief Minister Vijay spent time chatting with students over breakfast and in classrooms.
Next up: the program will expand to Chengalpattu and Tiruppur after local by-elections in October.