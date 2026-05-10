C Joseph Vijay names secretaries after Tamil Nadu swearing-in
India
Just hours after actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister, he named P Senthilkumar and G Laxmi Priya as his top secretaries.
The appointments were made official on Sunday shortly after the swearing-in in Chennai, marking the start of what Vijay calls a "new era" for the state.
P Senthilkumar, G Laxmi Priya appointed
Kumar, who previously handled Health and Family Welfare, steps in as Secretary I to the chief minister.
Priya, who worked with Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, is now Secretary II.
Both roles are big deals within the state administration.
Vijay says he's focused on transparent governance and tackling issues like women's safety, drug abuse, and fiscal accountability, promising some real change for Tamil Nadu.