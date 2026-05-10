C Joseph Vijay names secretaries after Tamil Nadu swearing-in India May 10, 2026

Just hours after actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister, he named P Senthilkumar and G Laxmi Priya as his top secretaries.

The appointments were made official on Sunday shortly after the swearing-in in Chennai, marking the start of what Vijay calls a "new era" for the state.