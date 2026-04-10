C P Radhakrishnan releases Sindhi Constitution in Devanagari and Persian
India
India just got its latest edition of the Constitution in Sindhi, released by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sindhi Bhasha Diwas.
What's cool is that it's printed in both Devanagari and Persian scripts, with the Devanagari version a first since independence.
At the launch, Radhakrishnan called out how Sindhi's literary roots have helped bring people together and foster unity.
Radhakrishnan lauds multilingual Constitution editions
Radhakrishnan also described the Constitution as the "living spirit of the nation" that shapes India's democracy and reflects everyone's hopes.
He applauded efforts to publish it in more languages, like Bodo, Dogri, and Tamil, saying this move shows India is serious about embracing its many cultures and making sure everyone feels included.