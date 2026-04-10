C P Radhakrishnan releases Sindhi Constitution in Devanagari and Persian India Apr 10, 2026

India just got its latest edition of the Constitution in Sindhi, released by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sindhi Bhasha Diwas.

What's cool is that it's printed in both Devanagari and Persian scripts, with the Devanagari version a first since independence.

At the launch, Radhakrishnan called out how Sindhi's literary roots have helped bring people together and foster unity.