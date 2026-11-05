CAIT asks Rahul Gandhi if INDIA rally hurts Delhi traders
India
Traders in Delhi are worried that political rallies, like the recent INDIA bloc event at Ramlila Maidan, are making it tough for shops to stay open and for people to do business, especially during the busy festive season.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote to Rahul Gandhi, asking if protests should really come at the cost of local livelihoods.
Trade bodies estimate ₹10,000-₹11,000 cr losses
According to CAIT and the Chamber of Trade and Industry, these disruptions have already caused losses of ₹10,000 to ₹11,000 crore.
They pointed out it's a bit unfair to encourage shopping local while rallies block access to markets.
CAIT is urging leaders to find a better balance between supporting protests and protecting everyday traders' incomes.