Calcutta HC orders police preserve footage in Abhishek Banerjee raid
India
The Calcutta High Court wants answers from Kolkata Police about why they raided TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's home before dawn on June 13.
The judge has told police to save all CCTV and audio-video footage from the raid, and to submit a detailed explanation within four weeks.
TMC lawyer alleges warrantless pre-dawn raid
TMC's lawyer argued the police showed up around 3am without a search warrant and even brought in a disaster management team to get into locked rooms.
The raid was tied to a corruption case involving Banerjee's aide, Sumit Roy, but Banerjee himself isn't named in the FIR.
The court hasn't made any immediate decisions yet; next steps depend on what both sides file in court over the coming weeks.