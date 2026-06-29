Calcutta HC orders police preserve footage in Abhishek Banerjee raid

TMC lawyer alleges warrantless pre-dawn raid

TMC's lawyer argued the police showed up around 3am without a search warrant and even brought in a disaster management team to get into locked rooms.

The raid was tied to a corruption case involving Banerjee's aide, Sumit Roy, but Banerjee himself isn't named in the FIR.

The court hasn't made any immediate decisions yet; next steps depend on what both sides file in court over the coming weeks.