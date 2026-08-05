Calcutta HC questions mandating 6 'Vande Mataram' stanzas in madrasas

The Calcutta High Court has weighed in on a debate about whether madrasas should be required to sing all six stanzas of the national song, Vande Mataram.

During a hearing, the judges remarked that "Heavens will not fall" if this happens, and questioned if singing it would really affect anyone's religious identity.

The case started after a government order made the song mandatory, but petitioners argued it shouldn't be enforced since it's not the national anthem.