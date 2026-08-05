Calcutta HC questions mandating 6 'Vande Mataram' stanzas in madrasas
India
The Calcutta High Court has weighed in on a debate about whether madrasas should be required to sing all six stanzas of the national song, Vande Mataram.
During a hearing, the judges remarked that "Heavens will not fall" if this happens, and questioned if singing it would really affect anyone's religious identity.
The case started after a government order made the song mandatory, but petitioners argued it shouldn't be enforced since it's not the national anthem.
No punishments for 'Vande Mataram' noncompliance
So far, no madrasa has been punished for not singing Vande Mataram: the rule hasn't actually been enforced yet.
The court hasn't given its final decision and is weighing how to balance national pride with respect for religious freedom.