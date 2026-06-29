Calcutta HC rules son need not pay parents ₹10,000 monthly
India
The Calcutta High Court just ruled that a son doesn't have to pay ₹10,000 a month to his parents since they're financially comfortable.
The parents, both retired professors, already get pensions and own a house, car, and plenty of bank deposits.
Court reminds son of medical duty
While the court turned down their request for money, it did remind the son he still has a moral responsibility to help with their medical needs as they age.
The judges didn't step in about family visits or phone calls: those aren't covered by the law.
The court also noted the son had provided health insurance and given up his share of the inheritance earlier.