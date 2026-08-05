Calcutta High Court denies Abhishek Banerjee overseas eye treatment request

The Calcutta High Court has turned down Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to get his eye treated abroad.

Instead, the court had earlier advised him to appear before a medical board at the state-run S.S.K.M. Hospital, which he refused.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya made it clear that only after this checkup can doctors assess his condition and furnish an opinion before the bench on whether he really needs overseas care or if treatment in India will do.