Calcutta High Court denies Abhishek Banerjee overseas eye treatment request
The Calcutta High Court has turned down Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to get his eye treated abroad.
Instead, the court had earlier advised him to appear before a medical board at the state-run S.S.K.M. Hospital, which he refused.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharya made it clear that only after this checkup can doctors assess his condition and furnish an opinion before the bench on whether he really needs overseas care or if treatment in India will do.
Calcutta HC prioritizes treatment over location
The court stressed that getting proper treatment matters more than where it happens.
The state argued there was no urgent medical need and pointed out Banerjee is needed in India because of ongoing investigations against him.
His lawyers pushed for his right to choose his doctor, especially when it involves continuity of medical care, but the judges weren't convinced.
Care decision awaits S.S.K.M. medical board
Banerjee has an eye-treatment request. Any further decisions about his care will depend on what the local medical board finds.