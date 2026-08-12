Calcutta High Court grants Abhishek Banerjee protection until August 31
India
The Calcutta High Court just gave Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee more time under interim protection: he is safe from arrest until August 31.
This comes after 16 FIRs were filed against him post-election, which Banerjee says are politically motivated following BJP's win in West Bengal.
Justice Bhattacharyya says custodial interrogation unnecessary
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted the shift in West Bengal's political scene makes a custodial interrogation unnecessary right now.
The judge also mentioned a recent attempt to demolish a property linked to Banerjee, which the court stopped on a weekend.
For now, police can keep investigating, but no harsh action is allowed.