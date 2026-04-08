Calcutta High Court grants Sudipta Sen bail citing health issues

Sudipta Sen restricted, investigations continue

Sen cannot take up any financial jobs and must keep his location updated with investigators at all times.

He also has to check in at the Office-in-Charge of the Barasat Police District in North 24 Parganas once a month and stay within West Bengal unless the court says otherwise.

Out of nearly 400 cases linked to the scam, some are still being investigated by police, with the court pushing for missing records to be rebuilt so trials can move forward faster.