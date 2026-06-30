Calcutta High Court turns down Abhishek Banerjee's travel ban plea
India
The Calcutta High Court has turned down Abhishek Banerjee's urgent plea to lift his travel ban.
Banerjee, a key Trinamool Congress leader, is facing a criminal case for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally.
The travel ban was part of his bail conditions set in May.
Court rejects Banerjee's abroad eye plea
Banerjee wanted to go abroad for a week for eye treatment related to an old accident, but the court wasn't convinced it was urgent, pointing out similar medical care is available in India.
The judge also noted that Banerjee still has other legal cases pending, so there's no immediate reason to relax the restrictions right now.