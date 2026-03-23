California parents dead after alleged murder-suicide; kids escape
India
A heartbreaking night in Sacramento's Arden Arcade saw three children flee their home and one of them call 911 reporting their father was assaulting their mother.
When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female and an unresponsive adult male inside; both were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe it was a murder-suicide. Thankfully, all three children got out safely and are now with relatives.
Investigation ongoing
Detectives are still piecing together what led to the tragedy.
The parents' identities have not been released; the coroner's office will release them after next of kin are notified.
The investigation is ongoing as of March 23, 2026.