California parents dead after alleged murder-suicide; kids escape India Mar 23, 2026

A heartbreaking night in Sacramento's Arden Arcade saw three children flee their home and one of them call 911 reporting their father was assaulting their mother.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female and an unresponsive adult male inside; both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe it was a murder-suicide. Thankfully, all three children got out safely and are now with relatives.