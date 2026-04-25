Canara Bank branch in Agra's Belanganj collapses during mall construction
India
A part of the Canara Bank branch in Agra's Belanganj area collapsed on Thursday during nearby mall construction.
Rumors about hidden cash quickly drew crowds, and police had to step in to keep things under control.
Thankfully, only four customers were inside due to the heat wave, so no one was hurt.
Bank moves ₹25L, lockers inaccessible
Bank staff managed to move ₹25 lakh safely to another branch.
The real challenge now is reaching lockers with valuables since their keys are buried in debris and the main entrance is blocked (they are making a new entry through the roof!).
The bank has shifted operations temporarily and says locker access should be back within a week after safety checks, a relief for regulars at this branch.