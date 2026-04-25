Canara Bank branch in Agra's Belanganj collapses during mall construction

Bank moves ₹25L, lockers inaccessible

Bank staff managed to move ₹25 lakh safely to another branch.

The real challenge now is reaching lockers with valuables since their keys are buried in debris and the main entrance is blocked (they are making a new entry through the roof!).

The bank has shifted operations temporarily and says locker access should be back within a week after safety checks, a relief for regulars at this branch.