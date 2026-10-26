Candlelight march at Dadar Chaityabhoomi honors IIT student Sahil Wakode
India
A candlelight march was held at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi to honor Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student who died in his hostel room last month.
The gathering, organized by student and community groups, showed support for Sahil's family after his father filed an FIR alleging abetment and violations under the SC/ST Act.
Sahil's parents protest amid leaked evidence
Sahil's parents are protesting at Azad Maidan, asking authorities for accountability.
Their legal team is worried about leaked evidence such as CCTV footage, conversations, and an apology letter.
Activists are now calling for action against those involved.