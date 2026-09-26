IIT Bombay students hold candlelight march, seek justice for deceased
What's the story
A week after the death of a second-year student at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), students held a candlelight march on Friday night. The deceased, who lived in hostel 4, was found dead in his room on September 19. No suicide note was recovered from the scene by police. The incident has sparked protests on campus with students demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Probe panel
Students demand changes in probe panel
During the march, students called for a change in the probe panel, alleging that its independence was compromised as some members had publicly supported Professor Suryanarayana Doolla before the inquiry concluded.
They demanded that the committee be reconstituted with an independent external body, excluding current IIT-B employees or students.
The new committee should include at least two of these people: former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar, journalist P Sainath, activist Ram Puniyani, and academic Sukhadeo Thorat.
Suspension demand
Other demands by protesting students
The protesting students also demanded that Professor Doolla be suspended from all responsibilities until the criminal investigation is completed.
They also called for the resignation of IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare, alleging that the administration failed to address student safety concerns and mishandled the case.
In addition to these demands, students sought reforms in various campus committees and facilities, including regular audits by the Students' Welfare Committee and changes in disciplinary procedures.
Arrest demand
Youth Congress demands arrest of director, professor
The Youth Congress has also demanded the arrest of Director Kedare and Professor Doolla over the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode.
The party's national president Uday Bhanu Chib called for an impartial probe into the case, alleging caste-based and mental harassment.
Wakode's parents have alleged discrimination, which IIT Bombay has disputed.
The institute had removed Professor Doolla as dean of administrative affairs earlier this week amid protests by students.
Data request
Rahul Gandhi assures support to Wakode's family
Chib also demanded that data from Wakode's electronic devices be handed over to his family.
He said, "The Youth Congress will continue its fight until Sahil gets justice."
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has spoken to Wakode's parents and assured them of support in their quest for justice.
Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen defended Wakode as a bright student and claimed allegations against him were baseless and later withdrawn by the institute.