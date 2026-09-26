IIT Bombay students hold candlelight march, seek justice for deceased

During the march, students called for a change in the probe panel, alleging that its independence was compromised as some members had publicly supported Professor Suryanarayana Doolla before the inquiry concluded.

They demanded that the committee be reconstituted with an independent external body, excluding current IIT-B employees or students.

The new committee should include at least two of these people: former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar, journalist P Sainath, activist Ram Puniyani, and academic Sukhadeo Thorat.