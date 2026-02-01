Cannabis research: India to start human trials for medicinal marijuana

Why this project matters

This isn't just about new medicine—it's about changing mindsets.

With support from the Jammu & Kashmir government, the project could help India rely less on imports and create awareness around drug abuse in places like J&K and Punjab.

If all goes well with upcoming trials, knowledge and intellectual property generated through the collaboration could be shared and may provide potential revenue, including through patents.

It's a big step for science, health, and how we think about cannabis in India.