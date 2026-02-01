Cannabis research: India to start human trials for medicinal marijuana
India kicked off its first-ever cannabis medicinal research project in July, thanks to CSIR-IIIM and Canadian partner IndusCann.
Their goal? To grow top-quality cannabis in climate-controlled greenhouses and turn it into medicines for tough conditions like cancer pain, epilepsy, and diabetic pain—making use of over 500 different plant varieties.
Why this project matters
This isn't just about new medicine—it's about changing mindsets.
With support from the Jammu & Kashmir government, the project could help India rely less on imports and create awareness around drug abuse in places like J&K and Punjab.
If all goes well with upcoming trials, knowledge and intellectual property generated through the collaboration could be shared and may provide potential revenue, including through patents.
It's a big step for science, health, and how we think about cannabis in India.