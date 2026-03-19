'Can't afford meals': Indians stranded in Dubai amid Iran-Israel war
Shoaib and Sohail, two brothers from Hyderabad, went to Dubai in January hoping to find jobs.
But after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran triggered missile and drone attacks on the U.A.E., life there turned upside down for them, and for many Indian expats.
The job market slowed, and their plans stalled.
The brothers are sharing a small room with 4 others
The brothers are sharing a small room near Dubai airport with four others, hearing missile intercepts almost daily.
With job opportunities scarce, they're struggling to afford two meals a day as rent and food costs climb.
Flights home have become much more expensive too, jumping from Dh 600 to over Dh 1,400.
Thankfully, the Indian consulate and local community have stepped up
Thankfully, the Indian consulate and local community have stepped up.
The Indian consulate and local community have assisted stranded Indians, including help with repatriation and travel arrangements, a big relief for families waiting anxiously back in India.