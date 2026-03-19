'Can't afford meals': Indians stranded in Dubai amid Iran-Israel war India Mar 19, 2026

Shoaib and Sohail, two brothers from Hyderabad, went to Dubai in January hoping to find jobs.

But after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran triggered missile and drone attacks on the U.A.E., life there turned upside down for them, and for many Indian expats.

The job market slowed, and their plans stalled.