Can't force employee to stay after they resign: Kerala HC

A company secretary tried to quit after his father passed away so he could care for his ailing mother. But his public sector employer said no, blaming their own financial troubles and even threatened him with disciplinary action for not coming in.

Court's ruling

On top of blocking his exit, the company hadn't paid him since 2022 and delayed paperwork that kept him from getting another job.

The court stepped in, ordering the employer to accept his resignation within two months and pay what he's owed.

This sets a big precedent—public sector workers can't be forced to stay if they haven't done anything wrong.