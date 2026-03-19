Can't restrict religious gatherings in private spaces: Allahabad HC
India
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that authorities cannot limit or require permission for prayers or religious gatherings held in private spaces, no matter the religion.
This came after a complaint from a Sambhal resident about restrictions on mosque attendance during Ramadan.
Court's reminder to officials
The court made it clear: everyone's right to pray at home is protected under the constitution, and the state cannot take that away over law and order worries.
The judges also reminded officials that protecting people's freedom and safety, no matter their faith, is non-negotiable.
This decision reinforces equal respect for all religions and pushes back against unnecessary government interference in personal faith.