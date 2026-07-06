Capgemini-run Bengaluru creche faces reports of children locked in washrooms

India lacks national creche rules

India's public childcare system covers only 5% of urban demand, leaving millions, mostly women, without reliable options.

There aren't clear national rules for how creches should operate or be monitored.

Without proper oversight, it's hard to guarantee that these facilities are providing safe environments for children.

Because of safety concerns and lack of trust, many women end up cutting work hours or quitting jobs.

India needs better funding for public creches, stronger regulations for private ones, and real support for working parents.