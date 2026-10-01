Captain Smit Machchhar saves 174 after alleged co-pilot crash attempt
India
On Wednesday, things got scary on Flydubai flight FZ1073 when the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane midair.
Captain Smit Machchhar, even after being stabbed, managed to open the cockpit and let others on board intervene.
Thanks to his quick actions, all 174 people on board landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before later reaching Israel safely.
Smit Machchhar taken to Abu Dhabi
After the emergency landing, Machchhar was taken to Abu Dhabi for treatment. The Indian government is keeping a close eye on his recovery and has called him a hero.
India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates visited him and offered support to his family.
People everywhere are applauding Machchhar for staying calm under pressure and saving so many lives.