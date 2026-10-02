Captain Smit Machchhar stabbed, lands flydubai flight with 174 unharmed
India
When an altercation broke out on a flydubai flight on Wednesday morning, Captain Smit Machchhar stepped in, even after being stabbed by the other pilot, and managed to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.
All 174 passengers made it out unharmed, thanks to his quick thinking and courage.
Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpts for Smit Machchhar
To celebrate Captain Machchhar's bravery, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sculpture at Puri Beach that read, "Salute to Captain Smit Machchhar - Get Well Soon!"
With over 9,750 flying hours and comments from leaders like Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, Machchhar's actions are being recognized worldwide as truly heroic.