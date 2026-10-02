Captain Smit Machchhar stops Flydubai hijack, emergency landing saves 174

Machchhar is now recovering in the United Arab Emirates. He got a personal call from Prime Minister Modi, which meant a lot to him and his loved ones.

His wife Sonal shared that they're grateful for all the support from India and Israel right now, but want Smit to focus on healing instead of reliving the incident: "No, we haven't asked him anything because right now, we don't want him to get flashbacks of the incident. We want him to fully recover, and I'm sure once he is in the right space to talk, he would share it with everyone how the incident went on with him,"