Captain Smit Machchhar stops Flydubai hijack, emergency landing saves 174
Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated worldwide after he stopped a hijacking attempt on Flydubai Flight FZ1073.
While flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, his copilot attacked him in the cockpit.
Even though he was hurt, Machchhar managed to send out hijack codes over Saudi Arabia, leading to a safe emergency landing in Tabuk and saving all 174 people on board.
Wife Sonal urges recovery for Machchhar
Machchhar is now recovering in the United Arab Emirates. He got a personal call from Prime Minister Modi, which meant a lot to him and his loved ones.
His wife Sonal shared that they're grateful for all the support from India and Israel right now, but want Smit to focus on healing instead of reliving the incident: "No, we haven't asked him anything because right now, we don't want him to get flashbacks of the incident. We want him to fully recover, and I'm sure once he is in the right space to talk, he would share it with everyone how the incident went on with him,"