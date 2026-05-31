CAQM: Delhi average AQI 211 Jan-May 2026 lowest since 2020
India
Delhi's air is looking a bit cleaner this year!
From January to May 2026, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 211, the lowest since 2020, when pandemic lockdowns brought it down to 181.
It's a small but steady improvement compared to recent years, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Delhi records 75 good-to-moderate days
This year, Delhi had 75 days of good to moderate air quality, up from last year's 70 and way better than the pre-pandemic count of just 44 in 2018.
May 2026 also saw its average AQI of 157 for the month.
The numbers show Delhi's efforts at cleaner air are paying off, little by little.