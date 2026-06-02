Car crash near Tiruchi kills 4 family members, injures 3 India Jun 02, 2026

A serious accident near Tiruchi on Tuesday morning left four family members dead and three others hurt.

The car, carrying seven people from Kodumudi to Perambalur, lost control at Jambunathapuram and collided with a truck.

Those who lost their lives were S Balasubramanian (31), M Karthik (33), Kavitha (27), and Murugesan (50).