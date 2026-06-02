Car crash near Tiruchi kills 4 family members, injures 3
India
A serious accident near Tiruchi on Tuesday morning left four family members dead and three others hurt.
The car, carrying seven people from Kodumudi to Perambalur, lost control at Jambunathapuram and collided with a truck.
Those who lost their lives were S Balasubramanian (31), M Karthik (33), Kavitha (27), and Murugesan (50).
Kavitha and Murugesan die during treatment
The injured passengers were quickly taken to Musiri Government Hospital, then shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for further care.
Sadly, Kavitha and Murugesan passed away during treatment.
Police are now looking into what caused the crash.