Cash crunch? India tests hybrid ATMs to dispense small notes India Jan 27, 2026

India is piloting a low-denomination currency-dispensing prototype in Mumbai that dispenses ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50 notes, and hybrid ATMs that can exchange large notes for smaller notes or coins have also been tested—finally making it easier to get change for daily stuff like chai or rickshaw rides.

These machines are planned for busy spots such as stations, markets, hospitals, and government offices.

The move comes as digital payments (think UPI) take over and cash becomes harder to break.