CATMi warns bank cash shortages hinder rural and semiurban ATMs
ATM operators are warning that cash shortages at banks are making it tough to keep machines stocked, especially in rural and semiurban spots.
The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) says this is a real headache for people who rely on ATMs, like direct-transfer beneficiaries, since they might not be able to withdraw money when they need it.
Cash circulation rises but ATMs understocked
Even though fewer people are using ATMs lately (transactions dropped from 498 million to 446 million in one year), there is actually more cash in circulation than ever before.
Still, the cash available for filling up ATMs fell short by thousands of crores this spring, leaving many machines understocked.
CATMi is urging banks to step up and make sure rural and semiurban users and direct-transfer beneficiaries can access their money without hassles.