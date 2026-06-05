CATMi warns bank cash shortages hinder rural and semiurban ATMs

Cash circulation rises but ATMs understocked

Even though fewer people are using ATMs lately (transactions dropped from 498 million to 446 million in one year), there is actually more cash in circulation than ever before.

Still, the cash available for filling up ATMs fell short by thousands of crores this spring, leaving many machines understocked.

CATMi is urging banks to step up and make sure rural and semiurban users and direct-transfer beneficiaries can access their money without hassles.