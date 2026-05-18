CBI arrests 10 after NEET-UG 2026 leak of exam PDF
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, has arrested 10 people after a NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak was exposed.
A leaked PDF with 135 real exam questions was shared on WhatsApp and Telegram, and investigators found that it matched the actual test.
This evidence helped crack open how the leak happened.
Investigation finds organized NEET scam network
Investigators found an organized network behind the scam, involving insiders, middlemen, and students.
Among those arrested are a Pune teacher who allegedly was involved in preparing the botany and zoology question paper and a Maharashtra coaching center owner who received the question paper and answers on April 23.
The case is part of the investigation into the NEET leak.